Rolex stolen from Keanu Reeves’ LA home turns up in Chile

(CNN) — Police in Chile say they have recovered three watches belonging to “John Wick” star Keanu Reeves – including a $9,000 Rolex – that are thought to have been stolen from the actor’s Los Angeles home in late 2023.

The Rolex Submariner watch – engraved with the actor’s first name and the words, “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five” – was recovered Saturday in eastern Santiago during a police operation linked to a series of local robberies.

In 2021, Reeves reportedly gifted Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen he worked with on “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

The watch has a price of around $9,000, according to Rolex’s website.

Ironically, the “John Wick” saga starts with Reeves’ character – a former hitman – seeking revenge after his home is broken into, robbed and his dog killed.

Chilean authorities said they had found jewelry and “valuable” watches during raids on four houses, with at least one of the timepieces “belonging to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023.”

CNN Chile, citing local police, reported that a total of three watches recovered in the raids belong to the actor. It said Chilean authorities were working with US officials on the case and that this had helped them link the watch to the 2023 burglary at the actor’s home.

Police said they have arrested a 21-year-old man.

CNN has reached out to Reeves’ representatives for comment.

The actor has been the victim of home robberies several times. In 2014, his home was reportedly invaded twice in three days.

