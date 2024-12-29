Chevy Chase had a rather deadpan reaction to ‘Saturday Night,’ according to director Jason Reitman

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Chevy Chase has a reputation for saying exactly what’s on his mind.

The comedic actor and famed “Saturday Night Live” alum did just that when he attended a screening of “Saturday Night,” according to the film’s director Jason Reitman.

During conversation on a recent episode of David Spade and Dana Carvey’s podcast “Fly on the Wall,” Reitman recalled the interaction he had with Chase following the screening.

“He comes up to me after and he pats me on the shoulder and goes, ‘Well, you should be embarrassed,’” Reitman said.

After a brief pause, Spade and Carvey laughed at the anecdote, which Spade said was fitting for who he knows Chase to be.

“What an exact Chevy thing,” Spade said. “You couldn’t even write it better.”

Reitman, however, is still trying to make sense of it.

“I’m trying to balance it because in my head I know I’m getting a Chevy Chase moment that’s one thousand percent only for me right now and from a comedy point of view, that’s really pure and that’s kind of cool,” he said. “But also, I just spent two years of my life recreating this moment and trying to capture Chevy perfectly and also, even in the ego, find the humanity and give him a moment to be loved.”

With a laugh, Reitman added, “None of that s— played. He’s not talking about that stuff.”

The anecdote came up while the three were having a conversation about how funny Chase is and how, according to Carvey, he “loves to say the thing you’re not supposed to say.”

“Saturday Night” was released in September and follows “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels (Gabriel Labelle) as he pieces together the very first broadcast of the long-running sketch show in 1975.

Chase, played by Cory Michael Smith, is among the original cast members heavily featured in the film.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.