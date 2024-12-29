Gal Gadot reveals she underwent emergency surgery for brain clot just after welcoming her 4th child

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Gal Gadot is opening up about how she survived a “massive blood clot” in her brain during her most recent pregnancy.

Gadot recalled the experience in a post shared on Instagram Sunday, writing that she was eight months pregnant when she received the diagnosis and that her fourth child was born before she underwent emergency surgery to treat it.

In February, Gadot wrote, she was diagnosed with the blood clot after weeks of enduring “excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.”

“In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she wrote. “We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear.”

Gadot went on to share that her daughter’s name means “my light,” and that before the surgery she told her husband that “when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

She thanked her team of doctors who helped treat her at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Medical Center, saying that because of them she “made it through” and is on the road to recovery.

The “Wonder Woman” star wrote that she wanted to share her story to encourage her followers to listen to their bodies and to spread awareness about the importance of taking action.

“As we celebrate Hanukkah, a holiday of light and miracles, I reflect on the personal miracle I was granted. My daughter, Ori, is a constant reminder of resilience, hope, and the strength we carry within,” she wrote. “My wish is that we all find our light, experience our own miracles, and continue to advocate for our health and for one another.”

Gadot announced Ori’s birth in March. Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are also parents to Alma, born in 2011, Maya, born in 2017 and Daniella, born in 2021. The couple has been married since 2008.

