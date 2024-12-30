Will Ferrell just casually showed up to the LA Kings game dressed as Buddy the Elf

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Looks like Buddy the Elf is trading in maple syrup for an ice cold beer.

Will Ferrell attended the Kings-Flyers game at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena Sunday dressed up as his iconic character from the beloved 2003 holiday movie “Elf,” and Buddy was looking a little worse for the wear this time.

Seen sitting with his wife Viveca Paulin and his son Axel, Ferrell’s Buddy was sporting a five o’clock shadow and frowning, while drinking a beer and “smoking” a faux cigarette.

Buddy’s “disgruntled” look is because he had a “tough holiday season,” according to FanDuel Sports Network reporter Carrlyn Bathe, who spoke to Buddy at the game.

“He’s looking for a Kings win,” she added.

Buddy’s downtrodden vibe was drastically different from the Buddy that audiences know and love, whose lovable and childlike nature helps spread holiday cheer year after year.

“Elf” was directed by Jon Favreau and starred Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, the late James Cann, Mary Steenbergen, Ed Asner, Peter Dinklage and Bob Newhart, among others.

The film became an instant holiday classic when it was released in 2003. It follows Buddy, who was raised among Santa’s elves in the North Pole, as he searches for his father in New York City.

Here’s hoping the next time we see Buddy, he’s back to indulging in the sweeter things life brings.

