Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gets debut date for her new lifestyle series

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is returning to the small screen.

Netflix has announced the debut date for “With Love, Meghan,” a lifestyle series produced by Meghan.

“Blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old, Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” a Netflix description of the series reads. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Some of the guests who will be featured on the series include Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi and Alice Waters.

The former “Suits” star also has a lifestyle brand she’s announced, American Riviera Orchard. Her new series is produced, in part, by Archewell Productions, her company with Prince Harry.

Netflix has worked with the couple on other nonfiction series, including “Harry & Meghan,” which peeled back the curtain on their relationship with the royal family and their move to the US after they stepped down from their royal duties.

“With Love, Meghan” starts streaming on January 15.

