Tom Holland says he leaned on ‘close ones’ to maintain his early sobriety

(CNN) — For those who observe “Dry January,” consider letting actor Tom Holland motivate you to keep going.

Holland is now more than two years sober, according to the “Spider-Man” star, who spoke to Men’s Health in an interview published Thursday, and he opened up about those who have supported him along his way.

His initial decision to stop drinking, however, is something Holland decided to do on his own and without formal treatment.

“I’m quite strong-willed. When I decide to do something, I’m really gonna do it,” he told the publication. “I leaned on close ones a lot: family, friends, old colleagues, new colleagues, people that reached out that I didn’t know who also were sober.”

Holland’s lawyer, who he did not name, was also integral to his journey early on during a moment of weakness, offering Holland what he described as “a really poignant piece of advice that helped me get through everything.”

That insight, Holland said, was that “you’ll never wake up the morning after a night out and wish you had a drink. That piece of advice really rang true to me, because my problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far.”

Holland, who recently launched his own line of non-alcoholic beer called Bero, also recalled some of the work-related challenges he was met with.

He specifically recalled his experience on the set of his 2022 TV series “A Crowded Room,” on which he started alongside Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum.

“There was quite a lot of animosity on that set. It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads,” he said, clarifying that the tension wasn’t related to creative differences but did not go into detail about what.

He added that he thought to himself, “If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it’s gonna get worse, right?”

Holland also took a year-long break from acting after filming the series. He’s now back in action and was recently announced as part of the cast of director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic “The Odyssey.”

