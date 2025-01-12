Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pushes Netflix series debut due to ‘devastating’ LA wildfires

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “With Love, Meghan,” the Netflix lifestyle series produced by and starring Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, that is set to be a sun-soaked tribute to breezy Southern California living, will not premiere this month as planned as the area contends with deadly wildfires that have devastated the region, she said in a statement.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Markle said in a statement on Sunday.

The series will now debut on March 4. It was originally scheduled to begin streaming on January 15.

“With Love, Meghan,” was filmed in Montecito, California and showcases Markle sharing “personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” according to a Netflix description of the series.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have been aiding the relief efforts around Los Angeles. On Friday, they made an appearance at the Pasadena Convention Center, where they met with first responders and people affected by the deadly wildfires, according to footage captured by Fox 11.

The couple also spoke to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés.

More than 105,000 residents are still under evacuation orders, LA County Sheriff Robert G. Luna said at a news conference Sunday. At least 16 people have died, authorities said.

The coastal Palisades Fire, now considered the most destructive fire ever in LA County, is over 23,000 acres and was at least 11% contained as of late Sunday, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire in Altadena, on Los Angeles’ East side, is over 14,000 acres and was 27% contained on Sunday evening.

Officials said on Sunday that while progress has been made, the fire threat will remain “very high” as dangerous Santa Ana winds return early this week.

