Danielle Fishel says she has completed radiation treatment after breast cancer diagnosis

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Danielle Fishel is sharing an update about her health.

The “Boy Meets World” star said on Monday’s episode of her “Pod Meets World” podcast that she has completed “active cancer treatment” following her announcement in August that she was diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ and is a form of breast cancer.

“I am officially done with radiation, which means I am officially done with what is considered active cancer treatment,” Fishel, 43, told her co-hosts (and “Boy Meets World” costars) Will Friedle and Rider Strong on the podcast.

Fishel said that she did not undergo surgeries or chemotherapy outside of her radiation treatment, and that she will now start Tamoxifen, a medication that can help reduce breast cancer recurrences, according to the National Cancer Institute.

She also said that she did 15 rounds of “whole breast radiation” and five rounds of targeted radiation, which she described as “relatively easy.” But, Fishel added, she is now feeling the physical side effects, including dealing with a “very bad sunburn,” an itchy rash, sleep discomfort and extreme fatigue.

“It hurts to live right now but you know what? It’s not going to last forever,” she said, adding that her doctors told her that she’ll feel better within two to three months.

Fishel shared that her doctors also advised her to workout and drink water if she wants to “feel better faster,” which she is doing, because those efforts can help her body “get rid of all the damage that the radiation did.”

Fishel rose to fame as a youth playing Topanga Lawrence on the hit ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” alongside Ben Savage and her two “Pod Meets World” cohosts Friedle and Strong.

She reprised her role in “Girl Meets World,” a spinoff series that ran from 2014 to 2017. Fishel is married to producer Jensen Karp and is a mother of two.

Last August, she revealed her diagnosis on her podcast, explaining that she “was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.” According to Breastcancer.org, DCIS “is breast cancer at the earliest stage.”

“DCIS isn’t life-threatening, but if you’re diagnosed with DCIS, you have a higher risk of developing invasive breast cancer later in life,” the site states.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.