Mayim Bialik reunites on screen with ‘Big Bang Theory’ co-star Melissa Rauch on ‘Night Court’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are friends who have stayed in touch since their series “Big Bang Theory” went off the air in 2019, but they have once again worked together.

Bialik is playing an exaggerated version of herself on Tuesday’s episode of “Night Court,” which Rauch stars on and serves as a producer.

“Melissa and I have stayed friendly and have seen each other many times in the years since ‘Big Bang Theory’ ended, but working together was a really special kind of connection,” Bialik told CNN. “You know, there’s a certain synergy that happens when you’re performing together and when you’re creating together so it was really fun. It was also fun to get to work with her and not just hang out, which is, you know, normally what we do when we get together.”

Not only did the pair get to act together again, but Bialik said she also enjoyed watching her friend as producer of the reboot.

“Getting to see the incredible set that she’s created,” Bialik said. “A lot of the crew that she works with worked with me on ‘Call Me Kat,’ which is the show that I did after ‘Big Bang Theory.’”

Rauch stars as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone played by the late Harry Anderson on the original “Night Court,” which ran on NBC from 1984 until 1992.

Bialik, who was a child star during the 1990s on the hit comedy “Blossom,” said she wasn’t allowed to watch the original “Night Court” as she was deemed too young.

Now 49, Bialik is a fan of reboots and said she wouldn’t mind two of her favorites, “Alice” and “227” got such a treatment.

She told CNN that a “Blossom” revival is in the works, with a script that imagines the character an adult “who’s doing a lot of good in the world.” The hold up, Bialik said, is legalities that have come about with mergers and such.

On the new “Night Court” episode, Rauch’s Judge Abby recognizes Bialik as the “Blossom” star, which mirrors real life.

“Melissa Roush was a huge ‘Blossom’ fan, and I’m thinking I need to rally all the people who used to watch ‘Blossom’ to try and be supportive,” Bialik said laughing. “But in the meantime it’s just really nice also to have that sort of meta crossover of art imitating life with this episode of ‘Night Court.’”

In the meantime, Bialik is busy with her “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast.

“We started as a podcast dispelling myths and misperceptions about mental illness back when people were like ‘Mental illness, should we be talking about it?,’” she said. “So obviously the climate has changed a lot. We have changed a lot and we’re more of a general mental wellness podcast, but also kind of breaking things down so that people have more knowledge.”

“Night Court” airs Tuesdays at 8:30 pm ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

