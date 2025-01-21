Francisco San Martin, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor, dead at 39

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Francisco San Martin, an actor best known for playing Dario Hernandez on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

He was 39.

San Martin died by suicide, according to the medical examiner’s report.

The Spanish-born actor originated the role of Dario Hernandez on the daytime drama, on which he appeared from 2010 to 2011.

CNN has reached out to representatives for “Days of Our Lives” for comment.

In a 2016 interview with Afterbuzz TV’s Spotlight, San Martin, who had been a photographer, explained how he landed the “Days of Our Lives” role after doing a bit part on the show as a patient who dies from a virus.

“It was kind of insane because they booked me for an under five role,” he said. “I literally walked in and auditioned for Marnie [Saitta, casting director for “Days of Our Lives”] and she saw me in this picture when I went to Mozambique, to Africa, to take some photos of some kids… She said, ‘Well I think you’re perfect for the role, blah, blah blah,’ so I read the lines, it was very easy.”

The director that day told him they liked him, San Martin recalled, and told him they would keep him in mind. The actor said he was literally walking off the set when he got the call that the show wanted to book him for a contract role.

“I’ve never heard of that,” he said. “Those are the kind of Hollywood stories that never happen.”

The role of Dario was later recast in 2016–2017 and portrayed by actor Jordi Vilasuso.

San Martin also appeared in another daytime soap, “The Bold and the Beautful,” as well as the film “Behind the Candelabra” and the primetime series “Jane the Virgin.”

Born in Mallorca and raised in Montana, San Martin acted as a child and was a teen model in his native Spain.

More recently, he appeared in the short “Dot,” according to IMDb.

Actress Camila Banus, who played San Martin’s sister Gabi on “Days of Our Lives,” shared a tribute to him on Instagram.

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend,” she wrote. “Love you mucho mucho mucho. I wish I had told you more.”

