James Kennedy will not face charges after arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, lawyer says

(CNN) — “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy will not face charges after he was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic violence, his lawyer Scott Leemon told CNN in a statement Wednesday.

“I was just informed by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office that no charges will be filed against James Kennedy. I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client,” Leemon’s statement read. “Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning – there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy.”

Leemon added that Kennedy “is grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career.”

Kurt Crossman, deputy city attorney at the Burbank City Attorney’s Office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday evening that “prosecution was declined today.”

Kennedy was arrested last month after police responded to a Burbank residence “regarding an argument between a man and a woman,” Sgt. Stephen Turner, public information officer for the Burbank Police Department, told CNN at the time.

The reality star was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after police determined that it was a “domestic incident,” according to Turner, and later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

“We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that after careful review, the city attorney’s office will decide not to file formal charges,” Leemon told CNN in a statement at the time.

Kennedy is a DJ and has appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” since 2014. It was previously announced that he and other existing cast members would not be returning for the next season.

In the most recent season of the series, Kennedy was seen residing with his girlfriend Ally Lewber, who he began dating in 2022.

Lewber confirmed publicly for the first time on Wednesday that she was involved in the incident, saying in a statement posted to her Instagram story that she is “happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James, as I never desired criminal charges.”

“We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt. I was shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed,” Lewber’s social media statement continued. “We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing.”

