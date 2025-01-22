Sting cancels three US concerts due to illness

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Sting has postponed three US concerts and canceled an awards appearance due to illness.

In a statement published on Instagram on Wednesday, the British rock legend said that “with severe regret” he had canceled an appearance at the Bass Magazine Awards scheduled for Thursday following advice from his doctor.

The Golden Globes and Grammy winner has also moved a concert in Phoenix from January 24 to June 1, and another show in Wheatland, California from January 26 to May 28.

Finally, a performance at the Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary will now take place May 29, according to the statement.

“Fans should retain their tickets for the postponed shows, as they will be honored on the new dates,” it reads.

“Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding.”

The artist, who was born Gordon Sumner, is a former member of English rock band The Police, best known for songs such as “Every Breath You Take,” “Message in a Bottle” and “Roxanne.”

As a solo performer, Sting has released 14 studio albums and won 11 Grammys.

In February 2022, he sold his career music catalogue to Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), one of a series of recent such moves by artists keen to cash in on their work, Reuters reported at the time.

The deal included all of Sting’s solo works as well as songs written during his time as a member of The Police.

