Alec and Hilaria Baldwin address emotional toll of ‘Rust’ shooting in first look at ‘The Baldwins’

(CNN) — Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are seemingly ready to pull back the curtain on their lives, sharing the good, bad and chaotic in their new reality series “The Baldwins.”

The show, coming to TLC, is said to offer “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look” of the family, according to a description shared by the network.

This will, of course, also include the fallout from Baldwin’s involvement in the fatal “Rust” shooting, during which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in the October 2021 shooting.

Baldwin, who was a co-producer on the film and its star, was charged with involuntary manslaughter but the case was dismissed in dramatic fashion days after his trial began in July 2024.

A description for the show, premiering February 23, states that the first episode takes place as the trial is set to begin and as the Baldwin parents “navigate the emotional complexities of the moment, all while keeping their children’s lives as stable as possible.”

In a trailer for the show released Monday, the couple is shown, among other moments, speaking about the emotional toll of the shooting.

“A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we’re trying to parent through it,” Hilaria Baldwin said at one point.

The couple are parents to seven children.

In another moment, Alec Baldwin is heard telling his wife, “Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids.”

“Rust” premiered at a film festival in Poland in November. Baldwin did not attend.

TLC, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

