Justin Baldoni posts website containing texts and timeline surrounding dispute with Blake Lively ahead of first court hearing

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has launched a public website containing documents pertaining to the actor and director’s legal battle with actress Blake Lively.

Baldoni’s attorney dropped the website on Saturday, two days ahead of the first court hearing in the highly publicized case, which is set for Monday.

Baldoni and Lively, who costarred in the 2024 film “It Ends With Us,” have been sparring over Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment on-set and subsequent professional retaliation. Baldoni has fiercely denied Lively’s claims, claiming that she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, actually sought to destroy his career after hijacking the creative direction of his film.

So far, the website contains two public documents, which have already been filed in court: Baldoni’s amended $400 million complaint against Lively and Reynolds, plus a 168-page “timeline of relevant events,” which was filed as an additional exhibit to Baldoni’s amended complaint.

The public Hollywood battle began in December when Lively first filed a civil rights complaint in California, which has since escalated to a lawsuit.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, had vowed to the media that he would launch a website, previously telling CNN that the site would contain “all correspondence” between Lively and Baldoni with “relevant videos that directly quash her claims.”

Both the amended complaint and timeline were filed in court on January 31 – the day before the website launched. (Baldoni’s initial complaint against Lively and Reynolds was first filed on December 31, 2024.)

“The decision to amend our lawsuit was a logical next step due to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light,” Freedman told CNN in a statement on Saturday. “This fresh evidence corroborates what we knew all along, that due to purely egotistical reasons Ms. Lively and her entire team colluded for months to destroy reputations through a complex web of lies, false accusations and the manipulation of illicitly received communications.”

CNN has asked Freedman whether more documents are planned to be added to the website.

CNN has also reached out to representatives for Lively and Reynolds regarding the website.

Baldoni’s team has claimed they have “nothing to hide” and have “an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence” that will prove Lively’s “attempt to destroy” Baldoni. His attorney told CNN in a previous statement that they have an “all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time.”

Last month, Baldoni’s team shared footage from a scene filmed for “It Ends With Us,” which they said “refute” Lively’s claims. Her lawyers, on the other hand, said the footage was actually “damning” towards him, showcasing Lively’s “discomfort” as she was being “inappropriately touched in the workplace.”

Lively’s team, in turn, has requested a so-called “gag order” be issued against Baldoni’s attorney to “ensure the proceedings in this court are not prejudiced by counsel’s conduct outside of the courtroom,” her attorneys wrote in a letter to the judge last month.

Lively and Reynolds’ legal team indicated in a letter to the judge last week that they will be moving to dismiss Baldoni’s case against them altogether.

On Monday, lawyers on both sides are due in New York court for a hearing where the gag order and more is expected to be discussed. Neither Baldoni nor Lively are expected to be present at the hearing, a source told CNN.

The trial has been set for March of 2026.

