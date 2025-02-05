Issa Rae thinks her prosecco goes well with Super Bowl snacks, but so does tax prep

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Issa Rae may be the queen of manifestation.

She’s created and starred in a hit series (“Insecure”), branched out to the big screen both in front of and behind the camera (her Hoorae Media is one of the producers of the comedy “One of Them Days,” currently in theaters) and she’s branched out into hospitality with a coffee shop, a restaurant and her own prosecco line.

One thing she hadn’t done, however, was a Super Bowl commercial. That changes Sunday, when Rae stars in a new spot for Turbo Tax.

“[Shooting a Super Bowl commercial] has always been on my bucket list,” Rae told CNN in a recent interview. “So it was exciting to be able to do.”

Rae was familiar with TurboTax, having used it to prepare her taxes in the past. She said she loves the services mobile app. which her commercial aims to inform people about.

As for the big game, Rae is looking forward to halftime performance. Her favorite, she said, was Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when Beyoncé reunited with her Destiny’s Child group members.

So what about a favorite Super Bowl commercial?

“You’re about to get me in trouble because like I have to talk about the TurboTax of it, which is going to be my new favorite Super Bowl commercial,” she said. “And I have to highlight what drew me to it to begin with is the fact that taxes are super daunting and this shows you how your life can be easier if you let a TurboTax expert do your taxes for you.”

Rae said she’ll likely watch the game from a friend’s couch, enjoying it with some snacks and some of Viarae Prosecco.

Rae even has some ideas as to what pairs well with her prosecco.

“I would say seafood,” she said. “But if we’re talking snacks, a charcuterie board. Make it bougie.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.