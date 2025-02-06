Music executive Irv Gotti, who helped launch the careers of rap stars, dies at 54

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — Famed music executive Irv Gotti, founder of hip-hop label Murder Inc. which produced superstars including Ashanti and Ja Rule, has died at the age of 54, according to the record’s distributor Def Jam.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti,” Def Jam said in a statement released late Wednesday.

“His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R (artists and repertoire) executive and in partnership with Murder. Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip hop and R&B,” the statement read.

“His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.”

A cause of death was not provided in the statement.

Gotti, whose last name is Lorenzo, rose to prominence working with rap artists who went on to become major stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including Jay-Z.

He also faced a host of legal issues when he and his sibling business partner were indicted by federal prosecutors in 2005 who claimed they funneled drug money through their music business. The pair were ultimately acquitted of all charges.

Rumors about his health have swirled for years, which Gotti addressed in a 2023 episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast. He described his long-standing diabetes condition, his children’s concerns about his diet and habits, and his insistence to “enjoy life.”

In the episode, he also described growing up in Queens, and his relationships with other rap stars including The Notorious B.I.G.

His death was met with online tributes from the rap and hip-hop community. Ye, also known as Kanye West, who worked with Gotti on his 2019 song “Brothers,” posted the news on Instagram along with a white dove in mourning.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.