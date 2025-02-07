Kendrick Lamar has a conversation with his ‘fan forever,’ Timothée Chalamet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kendrick Lamar and Timothée Chalamet are not like us, but they do have some things in common with each other.

The pair linked up for a conversation shared on social media by the NFL.

Lamar and Chalamet are seen in a black-and-white video, taking a ride together and chatting. The rapper drives, while he and the actor discuss their creativity.

But first, Lamar makes sure Chalamet has his seat belt on.

“Mine is on by the way,” Lamar tells him.

“Oh it is on,” Chalamet replies. “I didn’t see. I was like, man, people are going to be saying I look soft.”

Lamar then talked to Chalamet about how he tries to avoid writers block, before asking the “A Complete Unknown” star, “How it feels if it’s been awhile for you? Do it take a minute for you to warm up in front of the camera or take a minute to remember the lines, get into the character?”

“All of the above,” Chalamet said. “I try to prep at home. The thing about acting is, if you don’t have an audience, it’s just a form of insanity. And you’re just, what are you doing?”

“So I definitely try to warm up and then, you know, lose that self-consciousness when you finally get back out there,” he added. “But that takes time.”

Both of the men are at the top of their games at the moment.

Lamar just won five Grammy awards and is the Super Bowl halftime performer, while Chalamet is up for an Oscar for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

Chalamet said he also tries “to embrace failure.”

“The most important part of a bad day is the way you leave it,” he said. “If you can leave a bad take or a bad day with a positive attitude, then you’ve got nothing to fear.”

Lamar said he has to “keep the pen moving,” as it’s his form of “sanity.“

“It also has given me the opportunity to learn myself, you know, find out who I am,” he said. “When you write, you gotta sit and go through the emotions and be vulnerable about it.”

And it turns out that the movie star is an admirer of Lamar’s art.

“Just being a fan of your music forever and knowing like, look where you’re at now, man,” Chalamet told Lamar. “It’s just crazy, Super Bowl halftime show. And you just keep climbing, bro. It’s like, amazing.”

Amazing, indeed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.