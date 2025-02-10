Taylor Swift in the stands as Eagles dominate boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift showed up to Super Bowl LIX in “Style,” but the game could have gone better for her and the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles bested the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 after playing a commanding game in which they scored four touchdowns and four field goals.

The Chiefs’ offense largely fell flat, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting sacked multiple times and the Eagles making several interceptions.

In photos from the event posted to X, Swift appeared pensive while watching the game alongside her famous friends.

At one point, Swift was shown on the jumbotron inside Caesars Superdome and was met with both cheers and boos from the crowd, though she appeared unbothered and responded with a smile.

President Donald Trump, who also attended the game, later remarked about the moment on social media.

Swift’s appearances on Fox’s broadcast were scant, a notable change from last year, when she was on hand to watch the Chiefs play the 49ers and was shown on TV frequently.

The superstar singer wore a pair of bedazzled blue shorts with white thigh-high boots. She paired the ensemble with a “T” charm necklace, similar to the one she wore at the Grammys last week, according to a video of Swift entering the stadium posted on X by the NFL’s official account.

She was joined at the game by her family, rapper Ice Spice and members of the band Haim.

Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Pete Davidson and Kevin Costner were also among the many celebrities who were seen at the game. Missouri-native Jon Hamm made a lively appearance early on to introduce to Chiefs and Philadelphia-native Bradley Cooper introduced his hometown team the Eagles.

Swift was a fixture at Chiefs games throughout the 2024-2025 season, only missing a handful of games when they conflicted with her scheduled dates during the Eras Tour, which concluded in December.

The “Fortnight” singer was in attendance for both the AFC Championship and AFC Divisional games to cheer on Kelce, who is the Chiefs’ all-star tight end. Swift even celebrated with Kelce on the field where the pair shared a kiss after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win, which sent them to the Super Bowl.

The couple have been romantically linked since Swift first attended one of Kelce’s games in September 2023.

The pair famously shared a kiss on the field after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.

CNN’s Brian Stelter contributed to this report from New Orleans.