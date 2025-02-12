Pete Davidson shows off his ink-free body as an ‘official boyfriend’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Davidson is leaning into his reputation.

The comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is the “official boyfriend” in Reformation’s new Valentine’s Day campaign. In a video shared by the company on social media, Davidson explains he’s been coming into Reformation stores being “the perfect boyfriend” for the past few years.

“You look amazing, you should definitely get that. Yes,” he tells a woman who is off camera.

Davidson then added, “I’m someone’s boyfriend and I take that seriously.”

The commercial continues with the actor being offering encouragement and booking reservations for dinner.

The Staten Island native is well known for some high-profile past romantic relationships, including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber.

Davidson also posed for a series of photos, one in which he wears an “official boyfriend” shirt and another showing more – newly tattoo-free skin.

He revealed during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that he’s been slowing removing some 200 tattoos.

“Yeah, I’ve been burning them off,” Davidson shared with Fallon. “They’re almost gone.”

Davidson said the removal process has been “horrible.”

“They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for like six to eight weeks and you can’t get in the sunlight,” he said. “Then you got to do it like 12 more times.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.