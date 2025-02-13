Issa Rae cancels Kennedy Center event after Donald Trump becomes new chairman

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Insecure” star Issa Rae has canceled a previously scheduled event set to be held at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following news that President Donald Trump was elected the center’s new chairman.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story Thursday, Rae thanked her followers for “selling out” her event “An Evening with Issa Rae.”

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” Rae wrote.

Rae added that all tickets will be refunded.

The president announced an aggressive plan last week to gut the center’s board of trustees and reshape the nation’s cultural center. Trump’s push puts the Washington, DC-based performing arts complex in the middle of the culture wars. While announcing his planned takeover last week, he called out the center’s programming.

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP,” Trump said on Truth Social on February 7. “The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Rae’s move comes after several other public figures in Hollywood have resigned from their leadership positions within the organization after the center confirmed that Trump was elected chairman of the board in a statement Wednesday.

A representative for Shonda Rhimes told CNN on Thursday that the “Grey’s Anatomy” producer has “resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center.”

Rhimes acknowledged her resignation on her Instagram page Wednesday with a post of a headline reflecting the news, alongside a quote from former US President John F. Kennedy in the caption: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”

Musician Ben Folds, who served as the artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra, also announced on Wednesday that “given developments at the Kennedy Center,” he was resigning from his position.

“Not for me,” he wrote on social media. “It’s been a wonderful 8 years working with Kennedy Center President Deb Rutter, fellow artistic advisor Renee Fleming, and the entire NSO staff, encouraging thousands of fresh new audiences to appreciate symphonic music.”

Folds added he’ll “miss the musicians of our nation’s symphony orchestra – just the best!”

The Kennedy Center also recently announced its new board membership, which includes several new Trump appointees after the removal of trustees who had been appointed by Democratic presidents.

