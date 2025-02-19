Rihanna reacts to A$AP Rocky not guilty verdict

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The world watched as A$AP Rocky flung himself into his partner Rihanna’s arms after he was acquitted Tuesday and now she has shared her joy.

The superstar singer and mogul posted about her feelings on an Instagram story after a California jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 shooting incident with a former friend in Los Angeles.

“The Glory belongs to God and God alone,” the note on Rihanna’s verified social media read. “Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”

The longtime couple share two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1 whom Rihanna brought with her to the trial previously.

In a 2024 cover story for Interview magazine, the music superstar and Fenty founder said the couple’s romantic relationship began as a friendship after they collaborated on a remix of her 2011 single “Cockiness (Love It).”

It was during a performance of that song at the MTV Video Music Awards that the rapper grabbed Rihanna’s backside for all the world to see, and she said her team “was worried that I wanted to have his head on a f**ing mantle.”

Instead, she went on to costar in his “Fashion Killa” music video and the pair became buddies.

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same,” she said. “We ended up in the same circles a lot. And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time.”

The pair left the friend zone ‘with a lot of caution” toward the end of 2019, she said, and things intensified after the pandemic hit.

“COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family,” she said.

“And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready.”

After the verdict A$AP Rocky posted on X “Don’t Be Dumb,” which is the title of his delayed album.

