Conan O’Brien has a lover’s spat with the Oscar statuette in raucous Academy Awards promo

(CNN) — Conan O’Brien and Oscar, the Academy Award statuette, are giving new meaning to the wedding vow “for better or worse.”

It appears the pair, who were bound by matrimony in a playful new Oscars promo released Thursday, are hitting a bit of a rough patch as O’Brien – this year’s Academy Awards host – appears to be less than thrilled with the arrangement.

“When we first met, all we did was laugh,” O’Brien angrily tells a stoic and immobile Oscar while standing in their kitchen in the clip. “When was the last time you laughed at something I said? Other award statues think I’m funny!”

Later in the clip, O’Brien complains about Oscar’s use of all the power outlets, how Oscar doesn’t like the design of their kitchen and how he’s stuck eating leftovers “again.”

“What happened to us?” O’Brien tearfully asks. “I’m sorry I’m not an iconic award!”

The final straw comes when O’Brien receives a call from Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese… who asks to speak with Oscar instead.

The hilarious promo is the first teaser to be released ahead of the Academy Awards, set to air early next month. The Emmy-winning TV late night personality will take the stage for the first time as the prestigious award ceremony’s host.

The 2025 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET.

