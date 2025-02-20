Lots of characters returned for ‘SNL’s’ 50th anniversary. We wish these beloved classics were among them

By Dan Heching and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” was a walk down memory lane for viewers of the long-running NBC sketch show. Classic characters, like Mike Myers as Linda Richman, were mixed in with newer hit sketches like Marcello Hernández’s suave Domingo, who introduced us to his “hot brothers,” for a rousing good time.

While it would have been impossible to cover all the bases (we miss you Chris Kattan/Mr. Peepers!), there are some inarguably classic sketches and characters that would have been great to see represented during the celebration.

A nostalgic list of some of them follows:

“Wayne’s World”

Myers and Dana Carvey reunited for a “Wayne’s World” sketch for SNL’s 40th anniversary, so maybe they didn’t want to repeat the move just ten years later. That said, doing so would have really been a “party on” moment.

“Target Lady”

Kristen Wiig is known for many things, but her “Target Lady” reigns as one of her most popular “SNL” characters. Though the anniversary special was jam-packed, we certainly missed Wiig’s Target Lady saying super weird stuff to customers at checkout.

“The Californians”

Sure, we got this recent fun commercial for Volkswagen featuring the famed “Californians” trio of Wiig, Bill Hader and Fred Armisen, but it sadly was not part of Sunday’s show. We’re chalking this up to Hader not being present for the special. (A representative for Hader previously told CNN the actor had a schedule conflict.)

“Church Lady”

Dana Carvey was present for most of this “SNL” season playing former US President Joe Biden but he did not show up on the air on Sunday’s anniversary special, except for a brief moment in a photo during a Black Jeopardy sketch. This means we didn’t get to see his sassy, politically-charged Church Lady. It would have been so very “special.”

“Whiskers R We”

Another classic was Wiig’s collaboration with Kate McKinnon for their “Whiskers R We” characters. Barbarba DeDrew and Furonica – “like Veronica, but how a cat would say it” – were the pun-loving feline fans who wanted to help get some cats adopted and were also in love with each other. Perhaps bringing live animals out during the anniversary special would’ve been too chaotic so, we get it.

“NPR’s Delicious Dish”

This felt like the perfect opportunity to bring on Margaret Jo McCullin and Terry Rialto, played by Ana Gastyer and Molly Shannon, respectively, for another gleefully boring episode of “NPR’s Delicious Dish.” Considering Alec Baldwin was also in the house, we’re disappointed that he, as Pete Schweddy, didn’t bring everyone a box of his Schweddy Balls.

“Spartan Cheerleaders”

“SNL” fan-favorite Cheri Oteri appeared to be absent on Sunday, but she was missed. How fun would it have been to see her and Will Ferrell reprise their famed Spartan Cheerleader characters Craig and Arianna? We’re betting they’d be proud to show off some new moves.

“Gumby”

While we were thrilled to see Eddie Murphy back on Studio 8H, we were a little saddened that he didn’t take things way back and do an updated rendition of his take on Gumby. Sure, we last saw the rich piece of gum just a few years ago, but there’s plenty of new things for him to be angry about these days.

