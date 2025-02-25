Fyre Festival 2 will be held on Mexican island, says embattled founder Billy McFarland

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The notoriously disastrous Fyre Festival is, apparently, still getting a sequel.

Fyre Festival 2 is set to be held on Mexico’s Isla Mujeres between May 30 and June 2, according to the festival’s founder Billy McFarland.

McFarland on Monday described Fyre Festival 2 as a “three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music,” in a news release posted to his X page.

The release also promises “world class accommodations” and “adventures led by international and local talent, taking guests on boundary-pushing excursions by day and uniting for intimate beach-side performances at night.”

Performers have not been announced.

McFarland is the founder of the original 2017 Fyre Festival that gained popularity after it was heavily promoted on social media by influencers and celebrities before disastrously unfolding.

Attendees, who spent thousands of dollars on tickets, were met with mass disorganization, shoddy tented lodging and now-infamous limp cheese sandwiches when they arrived on the island of Exumas in the Bahamas for the festival.

Many of the musicians who were expected to perform – like Blink-182 and Major Lazer – ended up backing out of the festival prior to its start.

In 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to federal law enforcement, the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York confirmed to CNN at the time.

McFarland was released from prison in 2022 after serving nearly four years of his six-year sentence.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again,” McFarland said in a statement Monday.

His statement continued: “After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history. Thank you to my partners for the second chance.”

In 2023, McFarland first announced his plans for Fyre Festival 2, which at the time was set to take place in the Caribbean last year. According to the LA Times, plans for that festival were scrapped and tickets were refunded.

