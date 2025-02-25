Tony Hawk wishes Kurt Cobain had lived to meet their shared grandson

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A famous Nirvana fan is missing Kurt Cobain.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk shares a special connection with the late Nirvana frontman, who died in 1994 at the age of 27.

Hawk’s son, Riley, and Cobain’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, welcomed a son together, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, in September 2024.

Over the weekend, the elder Hawk posted in the stories portion of his verified Instagram account an image of a ticket stub from a 1991 Nirvana concert at a venue called The Vatican in Houston, Texas.

Hawk wrote on the post that he went from a skateboard competition directly to the concert back then.

“It was as transformative as live music can possibly be,” Hawk wrote in the caption over the image of the $10 ticket. “We all experienced something rare and powerful that night. The world would never be the same.”

Hawk added, “I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild.”

Frances Bean Cobain, now 32, was a toddler when her famous father died.

On the 30th anniversary of her father’s death last year, she posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

“I wish I could’ve known my Dad. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,” she wrote. “I always wondered if he would’ve caught tadpoles with me during the muggy Washington summers, or if he smelled of Camel Lights & strawberry nesquik (his favorites, I’ve been told).”

Cobain is the only child of the “All Apologies” rocker and Hole frontwoman and actress Courtney Love.

