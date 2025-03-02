‘Anora’s’ winning night, Conan O’Brien comes with one-liners and other Oscar highlights



By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — So, that happened.

The 97th Academy Awards was never going to give the viewers rooting for populist fare like “Wicked” the winning moments they craved, but indie film “Anora” coming out on top for the night with five wins was likely not on most bingo cards.

The movie about a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch took home five trophies Sunday night, including for best picture and best actress for Mikey Madison in an upset for favorite Demi Moore. Its director, Sean Baker, is now the second person ever to win four Oscars in one night, with the first being Walt Disney.

In addition to the “Anora” domination twist, the show almost intended to be safe as possible ahead of Sunday. The result? A night that lacked a little fire, a little magic, a little oomph.

Still, here were some highilghts, mostly thanks to host Conan O’Brien and some boldly brave winners:

Conan O’Brien understood the assignment

With a special mix ridiculousness and realness, O’Brien knew the order for Oscars night, and he delivered it.

Okay, maybe we didn’t exactly order a piano-playing Sandworm, but the host’s penchant for playfulness came through loudly throughout the show. See: His entire song-and-dance routine about not wasting time.

Less expected was O’Brien’s ability to also handle a few tough topics, like the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles at the start of award season.

O’Brien took a moment to touch on the how the “seemingly absurd ritual” of award shows actual bring people together during adversity.

“Yes, many people we celebrate tonight are not famous, they’re not wealthy, but they are devoted to a craft that can in moments bring us all a little closer together,” he said. “Now for almost a century we have paused every spring to elevate and celebrate an art form that has the power at its very best to unite us. So yes, even the face of terrible wildfires and divisive politics, the work, which is what this is about, the work continues.”

Later in the show, despite Academy CEO Bill Kramer telling CNN that organizers were aiming for a politics-free telecast, O’Brien took a jab at President Donald Trump, without referring to him by name.

“‘Anora’ is having a good night. Yeah, that’s great. That’s great news. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see someone finally stand up to a powerful Russian,” O’Brien joked.

Speeches with substance

You can plan all you want for an apolitical broadcast, but the true drivers of that car are the winners.

The four-person Palestinian and Israeli team behind best documentary feature winner “No Other Land,” which still has no US distributor, used their time on stage to present a message of peace, highlighting the effects of Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Their remarks come on the heels of a tenuous Israel-Hamas ceasefire that saw the militant group release hostages who had been held in the enclave since the October 7, 2023, attacks.

Palestinian journalist Basel Adra, who is a new father, said on stage his hope for his daughter is that she “will not have to live the same life I am living now,” which he said involves constant fear of home demolitions and forced displacement in his community.

Yuval Abraham, an Israeli investigative journalist, said the group of filmmakers made “No Other Land” because “together our voices are stronger” as Palestinians and Israelis.

“There is a different path — a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people,” Abraham said. “And I have to say, as I am here, the foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path. Why? Can’t you see that we’re intertwined? That my people can be truly safe if Basel’s people are truly free and safe. There is another way. It’s not too late for life for the living.”

Best actor winner Adrien Brody, meanwhile, used the latter part of his lengthy speech to decry “systematic oppression,” as well as antisemitism and racism.

“I pray for a healthier and happier and more inclusive world,” he said. “And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it’s a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Earlier in the night, Zoe Saldaña also marked her historic win with a celebration of culture and her grandmother, who came to the US in 1961.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands. And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last,” said Saldaña, who wrapped her award season sweep with an Oscar win for best supporting actress . “I hope the fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted.”

‘Wicked’ duo delivers musical moment we needed

There’s no place like the Dolby Theatre to go all out.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seized their moment with their show-opening performance that took the audience over the rainbow and beyond.

Before launching into a soaring “Defying Gravity” duet, Grande and Erivo each had a time to shine, with the stars singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Home” from “The Wiz,” respectively.

“Wicked” almost singlehandedly gave us one of the most meme-worthy and almost uncomfortably sincere award seasons in recent memory, so it only felt right to let it get the last word — or note, as it were.

Kieran Culkin hilariously puts his spouse in the spotlight

After scoring an Oscar, Kieran Culkin might need more room on his award shelf and more seats in his family vehicle of choice.

Let’s back up.

When Culkin won best actor in a drama at the 2023 Emmys, he thanked his wife, Jazz Charton for giving him “two amazing kids” and added a plea for “more.”

“You said ‘maybe,’ if I win!” he said on stage, with his wife laughing in her seat.

At the Oscars, he told a story about how Charton agreed to have more children — he wants four, he said — if he won an Academy Award.

“She didn’t think I was going to win,” he said. Holding his newly-won award, he told Charton: “No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

Lowlights

In a four-hour show, it’s impossible to nail every element.

To that end, despite showcasing a great “Wicked” moment at the start of the ceremony, the pace of the show suffered from not having performers throughout, with most of them jammed into a James Bond tribute that featured Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye.

The franchise was recently in news because the property is being handed off from longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to Amazon MGM Studios. Though, it’s likely the peg went over the head of the average viewer.

Elsewhere, the omission of Michelle Trachtenberg from the In Memoriam segment will likely hurt the hearts of many millennials, who hold dear many of the movies from the late actress’ body of work. She died last week at age 39.

Memorable quotes of the night

“Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.” — O’Brien, speaking to “Emilia Pérez” star Karla Sofía Gascón, whose derailed Oscar campaign was the talk of award season

“I didn’t want it to end — and luckily it didn’t.” – O’Brien on “The Brutalist,” which ran three-hour and 35-minutes

“I believe it was William Shakespeare who said, ‘Writing is a bitch.’” — Amy Poehler, presenting best screenplay

“Slava Ukraine!” – Daryl Hannah, presenting best film editing category.

“I got a little makeup done too, and I’m actually being played by Bill Skarsgård.” – June Squibb, presenting best makeup and hairstyling

“We’re halfway through the show which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile.” — O’Brien

