Oscar winners 2025: See who took home the Academy Award

(CNN) — The 97th Academy Awards are in progress in Hollywood, with all eyes on who will be taking home Oscar gold.

Hosted for the first time by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars ceremony will bring to a close an award season overshadowed by January’s Los Angeles wildfires that devastated the city and affected many in the industry.

The show began with a special package of film clips that paid tribute to the city and ended with “We Love LA.” A chill-inducing performance by “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo followed.

Organizers have long said the show would go on in the midst of the region’s recovery, though the annual nominees luncheon was cancelled and nomination deadlines were adjusted.

Going into Sunday’s ceremony, Netflix musical/crime drama hybrid “Emilia Pérez” leads with 13 nominations. Oz-set “Wicked” and “The Brutalist,” which stars Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor and architect, follow with 10 nods each.

Below is a full list of this year’s nominees, with winners indicated in bold as they are announced:

Best picture

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Nickel Boys”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Best actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – *WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Best actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Best director

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Best cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Maria”

“Nosferatu”

Best international feature film

“I’m Still Here”

“The Girl with the Needle”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Flow”

Best adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave” – *WINNER

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Best original screenplay

“Anora” – *WINNER

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

Best live action short film

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Best animated short film

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” – *WINNER

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best animated feature film

“Flow” – *WINNER

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best documentary short

“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Best documentary feature film

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Best original song

“El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Best original score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Best costume design

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked” – *WINNER

Best editing

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

Best sound

“A Complete Unknown”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best visual effects

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

