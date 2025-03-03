Andrew Garfield comes to Goldie Hawn’s aid as she reveals eye condition

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn has revealed that she is suffering from cataracts, after struggling to read the autocue on stage at the Oscars.

Hawn, 79, was presenting the award for Best Animated Feature along with “Spider-Man” star Andrew Garfield on Sunday evening when she paused and asked him: “OK. Sweetheart, can you read that? I can’t read that.”

“I’m completely blind. I mean, I am!” said the “Private Benjamin” star, before explaining: “Cataracts.”

Cataracts are a common eye condition that can cause blindness if left untreated, but which can be fixed with a simple surgery.

Garfield told Hawn “OK, I’ve got you,” as he stepped in to announce a win for Latvian movie “Flow.”

Earlier, Garfield had thanked Hawn for the joy she brought to his late mother, Linda, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

“Can I tell you something?” he said.

“There’s someone, there’s a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort, and tonight, I feel very lucky, because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn,” Garfield said.

Hawn responded: “Thank you, sweetie, that really touches me.”

In October 2024, Garfield told CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the lessons he has learned through grieving for his mother.

“It’s so weird. It’s like the longing and the grief, fully inhabiting it and feeling it is the only way I can really feel close to her again,” Garfield said during an appearance on the “All There Is with Anderson Cooper” podcast.

“I know for a fact that this is a short life, and the things that mattered before don’t matter anymore. And I think when I say things taste differently, I think things can taste much more sweet now because of the sorrow that I’ve felt, and they can taste much more bitter.”

