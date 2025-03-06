Millie Bobby Brown reveals that’s actually her stage name

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — At least Millie Bobby Brown won’t have to change the initials for monogramed towels.

The “Stranger Things” star has revealed that her professional name is not actually her real name.

Brown revealed that information during a recent conversation with her “Electric State” costar, Chris Pratt, who asked her about her middle name during a joint interview with Buzzfeed.

“My middle name is Bonnie,” the 21-year-old said.

“Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown?” Pratt responded.

“No Bobby, it’s Millie Bonnie Brown,” she told him. “I’ve never told anyone that. Ya heard it here first!”

Pratt seemed as surprised as the rest of us..

“Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobby,” Pratt asked.

“For s***s and giggles,” Brown laughed before Pratt asked if she had changed it for a stage name and she confirmed that she had.

The actress has lucked out with consistent initials.

She married Jake Bongiovi, 22, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, last year.

