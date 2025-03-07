Kate Hudson likes ‘the idea of being engaged forever’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It sounds like Kate Hudson has a case of like mother, like daughter.

Her mother, fellow actress Goldie Hawn, has been in a relationship with her partner, actor Kurt Russell, for more than 40 years, though the two have never wed.

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Hudson talked about her three-year engagement to musician Danny Fujikawa and the actress sounds content to be so.

“I just don’t have the same kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get married, and I can’t wait. And I can’t wait for the party.’ It’s the opposite,” Hudson said. “I’m like, ‘Okay, I have to plan it and then it’s going to cost so much money,’ and it’s just a lot.”

Hudson noted that she’s witnessed Hawn and Russell being perfectly happy unmarried since the 1980s.

“They never signed the contract,” Hudson said. “They’ve been engaged since I was 7.”

“I like the idea of being engaged forever,” she added. “The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom.”

Hudson and Fujikawa were longtime-friends who began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, in 2018.

She was married from 2000 to 2007 to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson. The two share son Ryder. Hudson also has a son, Bingham, with singer Matt Bellamy to whom she was engaged to from 2011 to 2014.

