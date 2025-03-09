Mike Myers channels Dr. Evil for return as Elon Musk in ‘SNL’ cold open



By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” returned to the Oval Office in the cold open this week, where the cast portrayed a meeting between President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk during which their inner thoughts were shared, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style.

Mike Myers reprised his role as Musk in the sketch, which opened the Lady Gaga-hosted episode.

In the bit, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, mediates tension between Rubio, played by Marcello Hernandez, and Myers’ Musk. This week, it was reported that Cabinet members, including Rubio, have bristled at some of the actions taken by Musk with the Department of Government Efficiency.

At one point, Hernandez’s Rubio told Johnson’s Trump: “While Elon’s been causing chaos, I’ve been working behind the scenes and I am very close to a deal with the Panamanian government to retake the Panama Canal.” To which he replies, “Eh, I don’t want it anymore. You know, (it) seems like a hassle. What I really love is Thailand. Okay? Because I’ve been watching ‘White Lotus’ and it looks beautiful.”

As Rubio responds, the sketch imagines Trump’s inner monologue in which he thinks, “Ah, so boring. This guy can’t stop talking.”

“I’m thinking something and not saying it out loud,” he continues. “Whoa. This is a whole new thing. This is crazy. This can save me a lot of trouble. I should do this more often. I won’t, but I should.”

The sketch imagines Musk’s thoughts, too. At one point he wonders, “was taking this job a bad idea?”

“A lot of people seem to really hate me. My Tesla stock is crashing and my personal net worth just dropped by $100 billion dollars,” Myers’ Musk thinks, with Myers bringing his pinky to his mouth at the end of the latter line, a reference to his Dr. Evil character from the Austin Powers franchise.

“SNL” is in the midst of its milestone 50th season, which is celebrated with a star-studded special last month.

