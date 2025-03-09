Of course Rihanna gave birth in pearls and sunglasses

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rihanna can think of two moments in particular that made her feel like a powerful woman, and she shared the intimate – and highly glamorous – photos of them in a recent post on social media.

In two photos she shared to her Instagram page on Saturday in honor of International Women’s Day, Rihanna is seen decked out in stylish accessories while holding her newborn sons just moments after their birth.

“By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles!” Rihanna wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, Rihanna is wearing several gold and pearl necklaces while her son RZA lays against her chest. The second photo shows the “Diamonds” singer holding her second child Riot Rose while sporting a pair of pink sunglasses.

She went on to acknowledge her glam labor and delivery accessories.

“Yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses,” she wrote. “Don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Rihanna shares her two sons with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple first went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021 and welcomed RZA in 2022.

They welcomed Riot Rose in 2023 after she famously announced she was expecting her second child while serving as the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show headliner that year.

Rihanna told Interview magazine in April that their decision to start a family together was something that they “didn’t even really talk about” but that there was “no denying” it was meant to be.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to us,” she said.

