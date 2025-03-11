Scarlett Johansson sounds very certain she will never return to the MCU as Black Widow: ‘Let it go’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While superheroes are often thought of as invincible, Scarlett Johansson would like to remind everyone that some heroes need to have their final sendoff.

In an interview published in InStyle on Tuesday, the “Lost In Translation” star addressed the incessant questions around her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. The Black Widow, who died on screen in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?,” she told the publication.

For those keeping track, her character – a highly skilled assassin – was a fundamental part of the superhero team known as the Avengers who gave her life in order to procure an Infinity Stone which ultimately defeated extraterrestrial supervillain Thanos and saved the universe.

As Marvel lays the groundwork for the cinematic universe’s next phase – beginning with this summer’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps” – speculation has abounded about Natasha’s potential return to the franchise.

Johansson is quick to quash that speculation.

“They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’” she told the publication. “Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand.”

She added: “We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment.”

A refreshed Avengers lineup will debut with 2026’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” a movie that will mark Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU but not as Iron Man, who he has portrayed in nine films since 2008. He will be playing villainous Dr. Doom.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.