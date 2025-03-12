Rosie O’Donnell reveals why she moved to Ireland: ‘It’s been pretty wonderful’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Rosie O’Donnell has made some big moves in 2025.

The actress and comedian posted a video on TikTok on Tuesday in which she shared that she moved to Ireland with her child Clay in mid-January, saying, “Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child.”

O’Donnell explained that she moved to Ireland on January 15, and is “in the process” of getting her Irish citizenship as she has Irish grandparents.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” she also said.

“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” O’Donnell added. “And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

The “League of Their Own” star continued, “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

Later on in the video, O’Donnell explained her reasoning for sharing the news of her move now.

“I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through,” she said. “And now as we’re getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what’s been going on.”

O’Donnell is not the only celebrity to move out of the US in recent months. Personalities including Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres, Richard Gere and others have also moved abroad.

