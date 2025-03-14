‘Freakier Friday’ trailer reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in beloved roles



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — This summer is about to get “Freakier.”

More than 20 years after they starred in the hit film “Freaky Friday,” Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan have reprised their roles in a trailer for the upcoming film, “Freakier Friday.”

The 2003 movie, based on the 1972 novel of the same name written by Mary Rodgers, starred Lohan as Anna Coleman, a girl who ends up magically swapping bodies with her mother Tess Coleman, played by Curtis.

This time around, the characters visit a psychic played by “Saturday Night Live” alum Vanessa Bayer. She tells them that their “lifelines” have “intersected before,” something the two women acts as if they are clueless about.

They have swap bodies again, but this time with Anna’s biological daughter and stepdaughter.

And while the sequel may be a new story, there are still nods to the original.

The pair spoke with the New York Times in 2023 about the 20th anniversary of the popular family movie and confirmed that they were both interested in participating in Disney’s sequel.

“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis told the publication. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan agreed at the time. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Mark Harmon, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan round out the cast for the film, set to debut in theaters on August 8.

