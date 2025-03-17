Conan O’Brien will return to host the Oscars

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Conan O’Brien was so nice as the Oscars host, he gets to do it twice.

It was announced Monday that O’Brien has been tapped to return to host the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026 on ABC.

Producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will also return as the show’s executive producers for the third consecutive year. Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will also return as producers for a second time, and Sweeney will again serve as a writer.

“We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host – skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again.”

“The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien joked in a statement.

“Conan delivered an unforgettable performance at ‘The Oscars,’ and we’re honored to have him and the producing team back next year,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “Conan’s unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance.”

“We are both so honored to be returning in our roles for the 98th Oscars,” said Kapoor and Mullan. “We can’t wait to work with Conan and his entire team as we continue to explore even more special and heartfelt opportunities to celebrate next year’s nominees and the impact of film around the world.”

Hosted by O’Brien, the 97th Oscars, was held earlier this month and delivered a five-year high in both total viewers (19.69 million) and adults 18-49 (4.54 rating), according to ABC.

O’Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.” Before his more than two-decade hosting career, the Emmy winner served as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons.”

He currently hosts the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, the Max travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go” and has a supporting role in the feature film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

O’Brien has won five Primetime Emmys and earned 31 nominations for his work.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.