Kristina Khorram, former chief of staff to Sean Combs, denies ‘horrific accusations’ against her

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — As Sean “Diddy” Combs battles criminal charges and dozens of civil suits, his life and some of those in it are under intense scrutiny.

Now the former chief of staff of his Combs Enterprises (now known as Combs Global), Kristina Khorram, is speaking out.

“For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss,” Khorram said in a statement obtained by CNN. “These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family.”

“I have never condoned or aided and abetted the sexual assault of anyone. Nor have I ever drugged anyone,” Khorram continued. “The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in – or even being a bystander to – the rape of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable. That is not who I am and my heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault.”

“I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue,” Khorram added.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment. He has previously denied all allegations of sexual assault against him.

Khorram has been named as a defendant in three civil complaints against Combs. She has not been charged with any crimes.

Here’s what we know about her:

Combs’ ‘right hand’

Combs faces up to life in prison if convicted for his indictment in the Southern District of New York on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

The mogul is best known as a rapper and producer, but his decades long career has been so much more than music.

His empire has also included fashion, media, food and spirits. According to a 2021 Facebook post from Combs, Khorram was essential to his business life.

“Meet Kristina Khorram, Chief of Staff at Combs Enterprises. Kristina aka KK keeps everything in my life and my business running,” Combs wrote in the post. “She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get sh*t done. Don’t know how I’d function without her.”

In the suit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer for Combs, months before Combs was indicted, Jones alleges that Khorram was “instrumental in organizing and executing the RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] and TVPA [Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000] Enterprises.”

“According to Mr. Jones, Defendant Khorram ordered sex workers for Mr. Combs,” the suit states. “On one occasion, she sent Mr. Jones a text message requesting that he call a particular sex worker. We have the message.”

Khorram has requested to join Combs’ motion to dismiss the case.

Khorram is also named in a sexual harassment and battery suit filed by Phillip Pines, a former assistant to Combs who names both the mogul and Khorram as his “supervisors” in his lawsuit.

Pines alleges in his suit that he witnessed a great deal while working for Combs.

“At a time in Miami, Mr. Combs became upset at a guest and became violent. Mr. Combs kicked the guest in the butt and stomach,” the suit states. “Kristina Khorram asked Plaintiff what happened, and Plaintiff told her and how upset he was about it. Defendant Khorram instructed Plaintiff to never speak about it and there are repercussions that can happen if he did.”

Khorram is also named in a third civil lawsuit filed last October in California.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.