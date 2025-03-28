Chet Hanks enlists dad Tom Hanks for music video that recreates ‘Forrest Gump’ scenes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “You Better Run,” not walk, to check this one out.

That’s the title of the latest single from Something Out West, a country music duo with actor Chet Hanks and his friend, Drew Arthur.

The music video for the song features Hanks recreating scenes from his father Tom Hanks’s 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forrest Gump.”

And if that was enough old schoolness, the younger Hanks enlisted his dad to be in the video. In one replicated scene, the elder Hanks, seemingly dressed as himself, joins his son, who is dressed in character as Gump, on bus stop bench.

According to the duo’s site, “Something Out West was born in California when bandmates Chet and Drew became roommates at a pivotal time — both embarking on a journey to sobriety that sparked a deep friendship and creative partnership.”

“Their move to Nashville refined their sound, blending distinctive vocals, timeless storytelling, and contemporary influences that honor the genre’s roots while pushing it forward,” it states on the site. “Now signed to Big Machine Records, the duo just released their debut song, ‘Leaving Hollywood.’ Currently in the studio with acclaimed producer Julian Raymond, they are crafting their debut project, set for release in 2025.”

Chet Hanks also has another gig as on of the stars of the Netflix series, “Running Point.”

The son of Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson, Hanks told Esquire magazine that he was excited about both his new series and his new music.

“Ultimately, I consider myself an artist, and acting and music are just two different mediums for being able to express myself,” he said. “I’ve been working on this music for a long time, and so I would like to be touring and finally letting the world hear it.”

