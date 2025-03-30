Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment

Actor Richard Chamberlain dies at 90

By
Published 6:41 AM

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Longtime actor Richard Chamberlain, 90, has died, publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.

Chamberlain died Saturday afternoon in Hawaii of complications following a stroke, Boll said in a statement.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the “Thorn Birds” star would have turned 91 on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content