Actor Richard Chamberlain dies at 90
By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN
(CNN) — Longtime actor Richard Chamberlain, 90, has died, publicist Harlan Boll confirmed to CNN.
Chamberlain died Saturday afternoon in Hawaii of complications following a stroke, Boll said in a statement.
Born in Los Angeles, California, the “Thorn Birds” star would have turned 91 on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
