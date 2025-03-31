Judge blocks public release of images showing the bodies of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — A New Mexico judge has blocked the public release of certain video and photos captured by law enforcement while responding to the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa last month in Santa Fe.

The Hackman family estate had filed a court petition seeking to prevent state officials from releasing the images.

Earlier this month, some footage from outside the late award-winning actor’s home was released, which included interviews conducted with witnesses.

In his ruling Monday, Judge Matthew Wilson said the release of any images of the deceased couple’s bodies must be blurred prior to disclosure by state authorities.

The Hackman family estate attorney, Kurt Sommer, argued in a hearing Monday that releasing sheriff’s department video and photos from the residence would violate the privacy of the deceased couple.

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, died in February of natural causes, according to the New Mexico medical investigator’s office.

Sommer said the couple “took great pains to stay out of the public light” in their latter years, and publicly releasing sensitive images would run counter to their wishes.

“There simply is no legitimate government purpose for releasing this material at this time,” he said.

Media outlets including CBS News and the Associated Press had petitioned the court to permit the release of the items in accordance with New Mexico’s public records transparency laws.

While the Hackman family estate also sought to block the public release of an autopsy report, Judge Matthews said he would not restrict the release of such information, other than any photographs of the examination.

Arakawa, who was a former classical pianist, and Hackman had been married since 1991.

