Jack Black is confused about what hosting ‘SNL’ means in comically chaotic promo

(CNN) — Jack Black is cooking up something wild before he takes the Studio 8H stage to host the upcoming episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedic actor appeared in a new promo for his hosting gig and, well, it seems like he thinks he’s hosting a dinner party instead of serving as the long-running sketch show’s emcee.

“Have you talked to Jack Black yet?” Ego Nwodim asks Ashley Padilla in the clip. “He seems a little off. I think he thinks hosting SNL is like, literal hosting. Like he’s having people over at his house or something…”

Black is then seen directing cast members to the bathroom and asking them to take off their shoes before entering the stage area.

“Shoes!” he screams at Michael Longfellow, who takes off his shoes and sets them in the corner before walking through the door. “Yeah, sorry, I’m a stickler,” Black adds.

Black also tries to frantically coordinate sending an intern out to get “30 Cornish game hens” because he underestimated how many people he’d be hosting.

He’s also seen asking for help with whether his roast is done, as well as running through the studio with a sheet pan full of “soggy” asparagus freaking out because he thinks he’s “blowing it.”

The sheet pan is then heard smashing onto the ground amid the “A Minecraft Movie” star’s fit of kitchen rage (we’ve all been there).

Black will return to “SNL” as the host for the fourth time this weekend – nearly 20 years after his last appearance as host – with rock legend Elton John and Brandi Carlile serving as the episode’s musical guests.

“SNL” airs Saturday on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

