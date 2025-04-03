Bruce Springsteen to release 7 ‘Lost Albums’ containing over 80 never-before-heard songs

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is set to release over 80 new songs this summer with his newly announced “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” collection.

Planned for release on June 27, the seven full-length albums will include songs by The Boss that have never been heard. The songs span Springsteen’s decades-long career and were written between 1983 and 2018.

Springsteen said that he finished everything he had in his “vault” during the pandemic – the final product of which became these upcoming seven albums – according to a trailer released Thursday.

“’The Lost Albums’ were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released,” Springsteen said in a statement on Thursday. “I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

On Thursday, Springsteen gave the first taste of the “Lost Albums” by releasing his first single “Rain In The River,” which comes from one of the new lost albums titled “Perfect World.”

The other album titles, according to a news release, are “LA Garage Sessions ‘83,” “Streets of Philadelphia Sessions,” “Faithless,” “Somewhere North of Nashville,” “Inyo” and “Twilight Hours.”

The collection of albums will offer a variety of sounds, including everything from the legendary musician’s signature drum loop and synth sound to country-inspired melodies to orchestra-driven instrumentation, the release said.

“The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions,” Springsteen said.

Springsteen is set to kick off the European leg of his tour with the E Street Band in May in Manchester, and end in July in Milan.

