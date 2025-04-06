‘White Lotus’ season 3: What happened in the killer finale

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The ‘White Lotus’ has closed out its blockbuster third season with a bang. Well, a few actually.

In Sunday’s stressful Season 3 finale, all the storylines came to a tragic climax, with Chelsea, Rick and Jim Hollinger, who was revealed to be Rick’s real father, all dying in a shootout at the resort.

This was, of course, somewhat predicted by Chelsea earlier in the season, who insisted that bad things happened in threes.

Here’s how it played out: Back at the resort after Rick’s return from Bangkok, he expresses how fulfilled and free he feels after confronting Jim Hollinger, the man he believed killed his father years ago. This is short lived, however, when Hollinger confronts Rick during breakfast and tells him his father “was no saint” and calls his mother a liar.

Rick is upset that Hollinger insulted his mother and goes into a state of desperation. He seeks out Amrita (Shalini Peiris), the spiritual counselor, for guidance but before they can speak, he sees Hollinger again. In a fury, he grabs Hollinger’s gun from his holster and shoots him in the chest as he was posing for photos with the blonde blob.

Sritala, holding her husband in her arms on the ground cries out to Rick, “Why?”

“Because he killed my father,” Rick says, to which Sritala replies, “He’s your father, he’s your father. He told me. He’s your father!”

A shootout ensues.

Rick grabs Chelsea’s hand and they run for cover but it’s too late. Rick turns around and sees Chelsea shot in the chest laying on the dock. He picks her up and carries her away in dramatic fashion, crying as Gaitok approaches from behind.

Sritala holding Hollinger orders Gaitok to shoot Rick, and after some hesitation, he does, shooting Rick from behind.

Rick, holding Chelsea, fall into the water. They’re later seen leaving the resort side by side in body bags.

More to come as we breakdown more character fates, including what happened to the Ratliffs, Belinda, Gaitok and others.

This story is developing and will be updated.

