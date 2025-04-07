‘Happy Days’ cast members reunited this weekend

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sunday, Monday, happy days.

Fans of the beloved series “Happy Days,” which aired from 1974 to 1984, got a treat this weekend when some of the cast members came together at Steel City Con outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Anson Williams and Don Most joined a panel discussion about the series. The convention shared video from the event on their social media.

“We are very happy to be here in Pittsburgh,” said Winkler who played Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on the show.

He later said that it had been “the first time that we have appeared this way in 50 years.”

Howard, who grew up on screen and went on to become a Oscar-winning director, starred as Richie Cunningham on the sitcom.

“It feels like it’s been 50 minutes, because we’re having so much fun hanging and this was sort of our great excuse to come together, so thank you,” he said at the event. “And by the way, it’s just been amazing.”

The classic series was so popular that it spurned several spinoffs, including “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy.”

