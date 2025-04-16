Aimee Lou Wood says Sarah Sherman sent her ‘beautiful’ flowers following ‘SNL’ impersonation

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sarah Sherman has reached out to Aimee Lou Wood after impersonating the “White Lotus” star on last weekend’s episode of the long-running sketch show.

Sherman spoofed Wood’s “Lotus” character Chelsea in a now-controversial sketch called “White POTUS,” which Wood publicly responded to on her Instagram Story earlier this week when she called the skit “mean and unfunny.”

Wood shared a photo of a floral bouquet on her Instagram Story Tuesday, thanking Sherman for the “beautiful flowers” in text written across the photo.

Following the sketch, Wood clarified via her Instagram Story that she wasn’t placing any blame on Sherman, writing “not hating on her, hating on the concept,” and continued to write that she thought “there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way” to poke fun at the show.

“White POTUS” was a pre-taped sketch that featured several current and former “SNL” cast members impersonating President Donald Trump, his family and other cabinet members on vacation in Thailand – the setting of “White Lotus” Season 3 – in situations akin to the hit series.

Wood, whose natural smile has been a point of attention since the latest season of “Lotus” began airing, seemingly took issue with the part of the “White POTUS” sketch that featured Jon Hamm, the episode’s host, as Robert F. Kennedy.

Hamm’s RFK wondered out loud what taking all the fluoride out of the drinking water would “do to people’s teeth” and Sherman, sporting a set of fake teeth that included a prominent overbite in the sketch, responded saying, “Fluoride, what’s that?”

On her Instagram Story at the time, Wood wrote that while she is “not thin-skinned” and enjoys humor when “it’s clever and in good spirits,” she felt that “the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Wood shared on social media that she has since received “thousands” of messages in support of her speaking up about how she was portrayed, including receiving “apologies” from “SNL,” without specifying who from the show reached out to her.

