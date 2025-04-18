Coachella weekend 2 livestreams: How to watch Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day’s sets

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off on Friday, and while tens of thousands of people are flocking to the Southern California desert, you may opt to tune into the festivities from the comfort of your own home.

As the festival has provided in years past – and during this year’s Weekend 1 last week – the 2025 edition will be making a livestream available for six stages, including the main Coachella stage. The livestreams will be accessible for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/@coachella starting on Friday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

This year, Coachella has a new stage called the Quasar, which will also get some livestream coverage starting on Friday at the same time.

Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Green Day are the top-billed headliners returning to the desert throughout the weekend, with dozens more acts sprinkled in between.

Weekend 2 of Coachella runs from Friday, April 18 to Sunday, April 20. Below is a list of what time you can catch the headliners and which other artists’ set you may want to tune into. All times listed are local, in PT.

Friday (April 18)

The Main stage on Friday night will feature several big acts, including Marina (previously of “and the Diamonds”) at 5:40 p.m., Benson Boone at 7:05 p.m., Missy Elliott at 9 p.m. and then the night’s big headliner, Lady Gaga at 11:10 p.m. Last weekend, Gaga rocked the main stage for nearly two hours, debuting several new songs from her latest album “Mayhem” and giving her little monsters a taste of what to expect at her upcoming Mayhem Ball world tour.

You can catch ’80s band The Go-Go’s on the Outdoor Stage’s livestream at 5:25 p.m., “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery’s band Djo on the Mojave stage at 6:05 p.m. or rapper GloRilla on the Sahara stage at 10:25 p.m.

“White Lotus” star and member of the popular K-Pop band Blackpink Lisa is set to take on Coachella at 7:45 p.m. on the Sahara stage, and Grammy-winner Tyla will rock the Outdoor stage at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday (April 19)

Saturday brings rock band Jimmy Eat World on the Main stage at 4 p.m. followed by T-Pain at 5:25 p.m. From there, Charli XCX will take the Main stage at 7:20 p.m. followed by headliner Green Day at 9:05 p.m., and then rapper Travis Scott will close out the stage at 11:40 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast is playing the Outdoor stage before dinnertime at 5:05 p.m., but if some lo-fi pop music is more your jam, tune into the Outdoor stage at 8:15 p.m. to catch Clairo’s set. For a much more punk rock vibe, the Original Misfits are playing the same stage at 11:20 p.m.

Sunday (April 20)

Post Malone is set to close out Coachella’s final night at 10:25 p.m. on the Main Coachella stage just after rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs at 8:30 p.m. Earlier in the day, country and rap artist Shaboozey will hit that stage around 4:05 p.m.

Jennie, another member of the popular K-Pop band Blackpink, is set to rock the Outdoor stage at 7:45 p.m. before Zedd’s set at 9:10 p.m. Rapper Ty Dolla Sign performs at 9:35 p.m. on the Sahara stage.

