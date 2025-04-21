Bryce Dallas Howard says she went into ‘momager’ mode for dad Ron Howard’s cameo on ‘The Studio’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Director Ron Howard apparently had some major moral support during his wild cameo on “The Studio.”

Even though Howard once played beloved character Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days” in the ‘70s and ‘80s, he has spent most of his career making an impact behind the camera as a director. So when he had the opportunity to appear on AppleTV’s “The Studio” as a satirically temperamental version of himself, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard says she stepped into a new role of her own.

“I was like a momager,” she said on Monday’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “I went with him to set and I liked what he was wearing, I approved of that… I made sure he was hydrated.”

The “Jurassic World” star admitted she was “so nervous” for her dad because he hadn’t acted much outside of appearing on several episodes of “Arrested Development” and other cameos over the years.

“And then he went and he did the rehearsal and honestly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, he was so good,’” she added. “He was so on point and everyone was just sort of baffled by it, frankly.”

The younger Howard was so impressed by her dad’s performance that she joked he may have even “learned a bit from” frequent collaborator Tom Hanks over the years.

Ron Howard appeared on Episode 3 of the series, which is a comedic satire on the business dealings of a Hollywood studio head, played by Seth Rogen.

In the episode, Rogen’s character Matt Remick is reluctant to give Ron Howard feedback after screening his new film given the director’s legendary status in Hollywood.

The note leads to a hilariously dramatic screaming match and scuffle between Ron Howard and Remick.

“I had such a blast,” Ron Howard wrote on his Instagram page after the episode debuted. “Thanks for including me.”

