Timothée Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, is having her own moment

(CNN) — Call Nicole Flender by her name, as she is not just the mother of two successful actors.

Flender is the mother of Timothée Chalamet, star of numerous films and a two-time Oscar nominee, as well as Pauline Chalamet, who most recently starred in the series “The Sex Life of College Girls.” But Flender is also an accomplished real estate agent with the famed Corcoran real estate firm in New York City.

According to a recent article in Curbed, she “has been selling real estate with Corcoran for nearly a decade, ever since her husband, Marc Chalamet, a French journalist who now works for the U.N., spotted a Groupon deal for discounted courses at the New York Real Estate Institute.”

“Flender was working as a dance teacher in New York City public schools at the time, and her children — by that point working, but not famous, actors — had left the nest: Timmy was about to audition for ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ and his elder sister, Pauline, was at acting school in Paris,” the publication stated.

Thanks to the article, we know that Flender’s connections to the entertainment industry aren’t just tied to her famous children.

“Flender’s father, Harold, was a comedian and novelist whose book ‘Paris Blues’ was adapted into a film starring Sidney Poitier,” the article states. “Her mother, Enid, was a Broadway dancer. Her brother, Rodman, was a child star who became a writer and director.”

In the 1970s, Flender and her family were “among the first to move into Manhattan Plaza, the subsidized-housing complex in Hell’s Kitchen where the majority of tenants had to be performing artists, through the city’s Mitchell-Lama program.”

Their neighbors in that building included “the then-30-something Larry David, who lived next to a comedian named Kenny Kramer, the inspiration for the Seinfeld character.”

Not that Felder isn’t proud of her kids.

After Timothée Chalamet won SAG Award for male actor in a leading role for “A Complete Unknown,” she talked to “Entertainment Tonight” about her excitement.

“It’s just incredible because I was with him from the start,” she said. “From those first commercials he did and ‘Law & Order’ he did as an 11-year-old. This is just incredible. I’m so happy. I’m so proud.”

Felder also had her own star turn.

Her bio on the Corcoran site notes that she danced at the Lincoln Center with the New York City Ballet when she was a child and went on to perform in several Broadway musicals.

Felder, who is fluent in English and French, is also listed as an officer of Actors’ Equity Association, where she represents more than 50,000 stage actors across the country. She is a member of the voting body for Broadway’s Tony Awards and the author of the book, “Cool Careers for People who Love Movement.”

