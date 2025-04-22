Hailey Bieber shares she has ovarian cysts

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Hailey Bieber has opened up about her health.

“Currently have two ovarian cysts,” she shared on her on Instagram Stories Monday. “If you deal with ovarian cysts I’m right there with ya!”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ovarian cysts are sacs, usually filled with fluid, in an ovary or on its surface.”

“Ovarian cysts are common. Most of the time, you have little or no discomfort, and the cysts are harmless. Most cysts go away without treatment within a few months,” the site states. “But sometimes ovarian cysts can become twisted or burst open (rupture). This can cause serious symptoms.”

The model and entrepreneur gave birth to her son with husband Justin Bieber, Jack, in August 2024.

The couple got engaged in 2018 and married a few months later.

It’s not the first time Hailey Bieber has gone public with a health issue.

She was hospitalized in 2022 after she experienced symptoms similar to a stroke.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote at the time. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

She later revealed in a video posted on her YouTube channel that testing showed she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is a small opening between the two upper chambers of the heart, and underwent surgery to close the hole.

