Ryan Coogler thanks audiences for seeing ‘Sinners’ in the theater after big box office debut

(CNN) — Director Ryan Coogler is showing his “eternal gratitude” for the moviegoers who saw his latest film “Sinners” in the theater, helping the supernatural thriller overcome expectations and claim the No. 1 spot at the box office during its opening weekend.

In a note posted to his X page on Tuesday, Coogler recognized the effort involved in making a trip to the theater for a movie, thanking those who “booked a sitter and carpooled,” as well as those who “changed their work schedules.”

“I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains,” he wrote. “I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters.”

Coogler wrote and directed “Sinners,” a horror film that follows twin brothers – both played by Coogler’s frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan – who face unexpected paranormal visitors after opening a juke joint, a drinking and eating establishment that celebrates Southern Black culture and music, in their Mississippi hometown.

The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, breakout star Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo, among others.

“Sinners” premiered on IMAX and standard screens on Friday and shattered industry expectations when it drew $45.6 million domestically in its opening weekend, surpassing previous estimates of about $35 million. Globally, the film has grossed more than $71 million as of Tuesday. (“Sinners” is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.)

The film draws on Coogler’s own ancestry, which he wrote on Tuesday “breathed so much life and purpose into me,” making the audience’s support of the film that much more meaningful.

It also made history as the first time that a film was shot using two different aspect ratios (Ultra Panavision 70 and IMAX, for the film enthusiasts) and the first time a film was released combining both.

“To see your response to the film has reinvigorated me and many others who believe in this art form,” Coogler added. “And together maybe we can expand the definition of what a blockbuster is, what a horror movie is, and of what an IMAX audience looks like.”

Coogler is best known for directing the three “Creed” movies, the acclaimed “Fruitvale Station” and two “Black Panther” films for Marvel, including the Oscar-nominated sequel.

